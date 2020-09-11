Castle Band plays concert at Friedman Park

By Jill Lyman | September 11, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 9:13 PM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On a typical year, you’d hear the “Star Spangled Banner” played by the Castle Marching Knights during the Friday football games.

Because of COVID-19, there are no bands in the stands.

So, the Marching Knights set up shop in Friedman Park Friday night, providing a free concert to the community.

You can hear much of tonight’s concert in several video’s on Fans of Castle Marching Nights Facebook page.

Much of the music was patriotic in honor of 9/11.

