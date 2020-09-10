Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The criminal charges accuse Artem Mikhaylovich Lifshits of serving as a translation manager in a Russian effort that since at least 2014 has tried to disrupt the political system in the United States and other countries and spread distrust about candidates. Members of the initiative, known as Project Lakhta, traveled to the U.S to collect intelligence and operated fictitious social media accounts that could pump out messaging to millions of Americans on divisive social issues.