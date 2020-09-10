Solar farm planned near Francisco

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business of Capital Dynamics plans to make a roughly $170 million investment to build a 200-megawatt (MW) solar project in Gibson County.
The solar field, to be known as the Elliott Solar Project, would bring 210 construction jobs and four full-time jobs.
Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, is the largest private owner of solar facilities in the United States.
The Gibson County project is located on roughly 1,600 acres near Francisco in Center and Barton townships.
Construction is anticipated to begin by early 2022 and be completed in 2023.
Once operational, the solar field will deliver renewable power to Indiana utilities and/or electrical cooperatives.
Paul Waters, president & CEO of Gibson County Economic Development Corporation, said: “We are pleased Capital Dynamics and Tenaska want to make this significant investment in Gibson County. Gibson County EDC has worked closely with county officials to drive economic development, and this is the kind of project we want to attract. The Elliott Solar project will bring welcome jobs and economic opportunity to Gibson County.”
Solar fields are anticipated to stand no more than 12 feet off the ground.
An economic development agreement will pair a tax abatement for the project with economic development payments, providing additional income to the county.
“It’s a 30-year lease, and it’s welcomed news to the whole county. We have other sites that are being looked at. They are working to try to get through the paperwork at these others sites. Soon we’ll be announcing more on those, too,” said Gibson County Commission President Gerald Bledsoe.
14 News spent Thursday evening talking to local residents about the development.
One woman says she turned down the company’s offer because she is a farmer and wants to keep the focus of her land on crops.
Another lady shared that she was first contacted by project representatives more than a year ago and has agreed to lease about 400 of her acres.
