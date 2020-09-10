Second bank seeking monetary damages from ex-UE coach Walter McCarty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another bank is demanding money from former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty.
First Federal Savings Bank alleges that McCarty borrowed $45,000 in October 2018.
According to court documents, this money was due in October 2019. As of this week, the bank says the ex-UE coach still owes those funds, plus interest.
Right now, there’s no word on whether the bank plans to target McCarty’s NBA pension, similar to Old National Bank. The latter alleges that McCarty also owes $75,000 to Old National Bank.
Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.
