Evansville man sentenced to 79 years in child molesting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 60-year-old Kevin Weiss was sentenced to 79 years in prison Monday afternoon after being found guilty of five counts of child molesting in September.
Weiss was arrested in Nov. 2019.
Authorities say the victim came forward after a sexual abuse presentation at school.
The victim said the molesting had been going on several times a week for years.
Police say Weiss did not deny the allegations, and during his interview, he took off his class ring and asked the investigator to give it to the victim.
Following the verdict, Kevin Weiss was also found guilty of the Repeat Sexual Offender Sentencing Enhancement for having a previous conviction of Child Molestation in Posey County in 1990.
“The victim in this case displayed tremendous courage by speaking up,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Those types of presentations are extremely important for our young children. Evansville Police Detective Brian Turpin and Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall followed the case through and achieved some sense of justice for this victim.”
