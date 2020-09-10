Easing Temps, Scattered showers soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday temperatures shot back to 90 for the third day in a row across the area. Shifting winds and a cold front should bring temps down a couple of notches on Friday and over the weekend. Friday’s high will reach the mid 80s, and a stray shower or two will be possible by afternoon. Better rain chances arrive on Saturday and Sunday as another weather maker heads our way. Temps will retreat to the lower 80s and lows will drop into the lower 60s for the first half of next week.