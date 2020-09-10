DCSO investigating attempted break-in at local residence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies are investigating an attempted break-in at a home in Daviess County.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rand Road in Owensboro on Thursday night.
According to Maj. Barry Smith, the person living at the residence told the Sheriff’s Office that four individuals in masks attempted to kick the door in before ultimately leaving the scene.
Smith says those four left the residence in a black Chevy Avalanche.
No one was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.