Green River District reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 4 cases

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 35 new coronavirus cases.
Of those new cases, 11 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Union County, seven are in Ohio County, five are in Daviess County, and there is one new case on both Hancock and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say now have 2,480 confirmed positive cases in the district. They say 2,115 people have recovered.
During their weekly update, Hopkins County leaders announced four new COVID-19 cases. They have now had a total of 537 confirmed cases with 431 recoveries.
They currently have 71 active cases in the county.
You can watch Hopkins County’s weekly update in the post below.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,072 cases, 13 deaths, 965 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 677 cases, 11 deaths, 641 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 537 cases, 35 deaths, 431 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 433 cases, 9 death, 390 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 535 cases, 4 deaths, 435 recovered
- Webster Co. - 131 cases, 2 death, 110 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 57 recovered
- Union Co. - 182 cases, 1 death, 105 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 61 cases, 53 recovered
