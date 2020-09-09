Union Co. Schools set to start Monday

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School is getting ready to be in session for students in Union County.
They haven’t started the school year virtually or in-person yet.
Those start-up on Monday with an A-B model, something they’ve never had to do before.
Officials gave an update Tuesday night on Facebook.
They say 30 percent of students are attending virtually while 70 percent of students are going back in-person.
Officials say there’s an information session for parents of students who are virtual learning.
That’s set for Thursday night at 6:30. They say up to 50 people are allowed to attend in-person at the Union County High School auditorium.
Officials say it will also be online for parents to watch as well.
