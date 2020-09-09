Police: Evansville man arrested, accused of firing shots toward a daycare

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he fired shots in the direction of a childcare facility.
Officers say they were called to the 1300 block of Dresden Street at Fulton Square Apartment Complex for a report of shots fired around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
One caller said they heard five to six gunshots from the back of the apartments.
According to the affidavit, the apartment complex has surveillance cameras set up all around the property. Officers say the surveillance video caught the suspect exiting an apartment in the 1300 block of Shanklin Street with another person.
They say the suspect walked out into the middle of Dresden Street. The video showed the suspect looking at something or someone toward the west before officers say he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and started to fire off rounds.
Shell casings were recovered by the crime scene unit in the spot where the video shows the suspect firing the handgun, authorities say.
They also say directly in front of where the suspect was aiming the gun was a child care center in the 1700 block of N. Seventh Avenue.
Officers say they spoke to an employee at the child care center who told them she was outside on the playground with five young children when they heard the shots fired.
She told officers the kids started yelling that they heard fireworks.
She told officers that before she rushed the children back inside, she saw a man on a bicycle several feet away from the daycare who was yelling. She thought he may have been yelling at the shooter.
Officers say the surveillance video was clear enough to see the suspect pointing and firing the gun in the direction of the daycare. They say it also showed the suspect returning to the apartment in the 1300 block of Shanklin directly after the shots were fired.
Officers were able to secure that apartment and call the suspect outside.
When 20-year-old Jamylan Morris came out, officers believed he was the same person who fired shots in the video.
A search warrant was obtained and officers say they found a handgun and a magazine under a mattress.
They say Morris was arrested based on the evidence and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He is facing criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license charges.
