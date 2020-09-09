Owensboro, Henderson awarded funding for riverport improvements

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that five Kentucky Riverports would receive funding for critical repairs and equipment replacement.
State officials say the funding will be matched by the authorities that operate the riverports, which are at Paducah, Eddyville, Henderson, Owensboro and Louisville.
The Owensboro Riverport Authority will receive $120,082 that will go toward the purchase of a front-end loader for daily handling of bulk products, including corrosives such as fertilizer and ammonium nitrate.
The Henderson County Riverport Authority will receive $108,000 in funding that will go toward the removal and replacement of two 40-year-old damaged mooring “dolphins,” which are structures that jut from the water where vessels are secured.
