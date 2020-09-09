EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and hot again today, but there are some clouds and cooler weather on the way, and maybe even a little rain.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There are some areas of patchy fog, but it is not a widespread problem.
That fog will burn off quickly once the sun rises, and temperatures will climb through the 70s, breaking into the mid 80s by lunchtime. We will top out in the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon under ample sunshine!
Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.
We will see a few more clouds Thursday and Friday as a cold front swings through our region. It looks like that front will probably be dry, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday.
Another frontal system moves through this weekend, most likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. That brings us a slight chance of a few scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm, but widespread rain is not expected at this time. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s both days.
A secondary cold front from that system will move through our region Monday. That front will most likely be dry, but it will bring a reinforcing shot of cool, northerly air. That will send our high temperatures back into the low 80s early next week.
