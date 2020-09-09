7 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up 705

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday 101,485 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,173 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 100,780 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,156 deaths.
The coronavirus map shows seven new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,813 cases, 23 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 887 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 877 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 198 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 242 cases
- Gibson Co. - 355 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 176 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 114 cases, 1 death
Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. CST
