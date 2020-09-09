Farming in a Pandemic: Preparing for fall harvest

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As the pandemic continues, so does agriculture, and now the farmers are preparing for fall harvest.
One Posey County farmer tells us a pandemic hasn’t slowed them down, and really most days they already work in isolation.
That farmer says it’s now more important than ever that they continue what they are doing to keep food on our shelves.
Many farmers will be getting into the fields starting this week for the fall harvest.
So the first thing they ask is that drivers be aware that the larger pieces of farming equipment will be on the roadways.
This also comes as schools are slowly heading back, and road construction is in full swing, so they are asking drivers to be aware so they can continue to do their jobs safely and provide for the community.
“I know that sometimes it seems like forever before we find a spot to pull off and get out of the way so that you can go around, but some of those pieces are a quarter to a half a million-dollar pieces of equipment. So we don’t want to see those get tore up either," said Mark Seib, a Posey County farmer. "We’re just trying to make sure that you get to where you need to be safe, and we get to where we need to be safe.”
Farmers are also telling us they are thankful for the weather they have had this year compared to last year. They are hoping it will all pay off for them at the end of the harvest season.
