84 Warrick Co. students in quarantine

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, we reported the cancellation of the Castle High School football game after a student on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Before finding out about that student on the football team, the superintendent told us 66 students were in quarantine. Now that contact tracing has been completed, the superintendent says that number is now 84.
Superintendent Brad Schneider says the JV football game was cancelled Monday due to the positive case, but he says Friday’s game will be played provided no additional players test positive.
