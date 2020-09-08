Warm and quiet week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday’s south winds and sunshine pushed temps close to 90 for much of the Tri-State...the warmest day of September so far. Active weather will remain just out of the region through the week, with only a few scattered showers possible by the weekend. Daily highs will drop into the lower 80s by the weekend, and lows will only get into the middle 60s. Patchy fog possible each morning. Normal high for this time of the year is 84, normal low is 60.