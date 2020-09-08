Tell City's Mac Webb named Colts/NFL Coach of the Week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tell City Head Football Coach, Mac Webb, was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week by the Indianapolis Colts organization on Tuesday.
Webb was nominated and selected for the award after the Marksmen approved to 3-0 for the first time since 1992. Tell City has outscored their opponents 92-0 through the first three weeks of play and is the only team in Indiana to have not allowed a point all season.
Colts Head Coach Jim Irsay also made the announcement on his Twitter page.
According to the Colts' website, coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the end of the season, each coach receives a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.
