Soft openings for Hopkins Co. Schools start this week

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools are starting their transition back to class this week.
They plan to teach all the new safety procedures for back to school like wearing masks and temperature checks.
Students will also get the chance to meet their teachers during the soft openings. Those are happening all week long, starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
You can find a full list of soft-openings here.
Elementary Schools:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – A-K (Group A) Grades 1, 3, 5
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – A-K (Group A) Grades K, 2, 4
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – L-Z (Group B) Grades 1, 3, 5
- Friday, Sept. 11 – L-Z (Group B) Grades K, 2, 4
Middle Schools:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Grade 6
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Grade 7
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – Grade 8
West Hopkins School:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – A-K (Group A) Grades 1, 3, 5, 6
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – A-K (Group A) Grades K, 2, 4, 7, 8
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – L-Z (Group B) Grades 1, 3, 5, 6
- Friday, Sept. 11 – L-Z (Group B) Grades K, 2, 4, 7, 8
Hopkins County Central High School:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Group A, Grades 11 and 12
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Group B, Grades 11 and 12
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – Group A, Grades 9 and 10
- Friday, Sept. 11 – Group B, Grades 9 and 10
Madisonville North Hopkins High School:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Seniors
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Juniors
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – Sophomores
- Friday, Sept. 11 – Freshmen
