Polar Express Train Ride in French Lick canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WFIE) - The Polar Express Train Ride in French Lick will not operate this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the French Lick Scenic Railway announced the cancellation Tuesday on their Facebook page.
They say they have been working over the past few months to figure out a way through all of the safety requirements.
However, they say interactions would be very limited due to coronavirus guidelines and because of that, they say they wouldn’t be able to put on their best show.
That’s why they decided not to run the Polar Express Train Ride this year, but say they are looking forward to the next season.
They say all guests holding tickets for the 2020 train ride should have received an email and will be receiving a letter in the mail with details on the event.
Tickets for the 2021 Polar Express Train Ride will go on sale sometime next year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.