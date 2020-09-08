New COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday in Mt. Vernon

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | September 8, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:45 AM

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coronavirus testing site is opening in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.

The Posey County Health Department announced a new partnership with Deaconess to set up a new drive and walk-through COVID-19 testing site.

That testing will be at the City Garage on West 2nd Street.

Those wishing to get tested can schedule an appointment online here.

Testing site hours will be:

  • Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Sunday: closed

The site will allow testing and eventually vaccinations through June of 2021.

