New COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coronavirus testing site is opening in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
The Posey County Health Department announced a new partnership with Deaconess to set up a new drive and walk-through COVID-19 testing site.
That testing will be at the City Garage on West 2nd Street.
Those wishing to get tested can schedule an appointment online here.
Testing site hours will be:
- Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday: closed
The site will allow testing and eventually vaccinations through June of 2021.
