July Like Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continued sunny today but less breezy with high temperatures reaching 90-degrees. Wednesday, the heat remains with temps ascending into the lower 90′s. Scattered thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday night and Thursday. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.
A cold front will drop high temps into the lower 80′s Friday and Saturday. The front will only bring scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. Due to recent rains, the drier weather pattern is preferred.
