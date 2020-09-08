Hopkins Co. schools host soft opening for in-person classes

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - Hopkins County schools hosted a soft opening for students set to go back to school in-person.
14 News was at Browning Springs Middle School in Madisonville - where students got an idea of how their school days are going to look. Students will have to socially distance while in and out of the classroom, and temperatures will be checked every morning.
After each class, we’re told the classrooms will be sanitized before any new students can enter the room, and masks must be worn at all times during the day - except during lunch.
“And we just want to watch out for them and their safety,” said Principal Jason Clark. “Let them have a great school year despite everything we are having to deal with.”
Soft openings continue in Hopkins County through the end of the week with the first day of school set for Monday, September 14.
