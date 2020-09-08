Henderson Co. Schools start soft openings, allowing some students back in classrooms

HENDERSON CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Henderson County Schools started a few weeks ago with non-traditional instruction, but on Tuesday, some students will be heading back to their classrooms.
This soft opening is going to be very slow as the school district is only allowing students in groups of 10 at a time. They’ll stay in the schools for around 90 to 120 minutes.
Parents have been notified if their student is one who needs to come in for in-person learning. This is set aside for certain students with specific needs like reading and math intervention, mental health counseling and transition support.
Teachers are also reserving this time for students who they haven’t had much contact with during virtual learning.
Students will head back officially later this month on September 28. It will be a hybrid transition where students will be split into two groups.
All students will alternate between in-person instruction and non-traditional digital learning.
Group one will be heading back on Monday and Tuesday for in-person learning the week of September 28 and will do digital learning for the rest of the week.
Group two will do digital learning Monday through Wednesday and go back to in-person on Thursday and Friday of that week.
Students will be required to use their personal protective equipment such as masks when coming into school buildings.
