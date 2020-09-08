Henderson Boys and Girls Club reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in almost six months, Henderson’s Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club was open Tuesday.
They closed their doors due to the pandemic on March 13. Now, they are open for two different sessions a day for the members to work on school work.
The kids can log onto their Chromebooks and work on their assignments at the club, and receive a free meal as well.
Members are required to wear masks, and the club staff has strict disinfecting measures in place.
“I’m just really excited that we’re here for the kids in the community and helping them with their school work. At least getting them out and letting them socialize for a little bit,” said Sonia Knight.
Members of the club can sign up for a morning session that runs from 8 to 11 a.m., or the afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Parents can sign up for a session on the Boys and Girls Club Facebook page.
