Friedman Event Center in Newburgh is opening soon

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The new multi-million dollar event center at Friedman Park is ready for bookings.
Friedman Event Center will soon host weddings, school dances, and much more.
“Our hope is is that the event center can host weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, girl scout, boy scout meetings, anything like that in the event center," Julian Fleck, the Director of the Friedman Park Event Center said.
With a full ballroom that splits into two sections, the event center can hold anywhere between 500-600 people.
“So we actually already have about 28 confirmed booked weddings for next year. We also have events such as Party in Paradise, Hope Fest, a couple of other big events that we are working on internally as a park to bring to Warrick County," Fleck said.
Along with conference rooms, a bridal suite, a kitchen, and a concession area -the event center will also have a Warrick County Sheriff’s Department annex in the building.
“This is for the sheriffs to be able to patrol the park and have a space to relax a little bit while they’re patrolling. They actually already have been in the park numerous times and they have to use the park facilities, but now they have their own facility to use and be able to monitor," Fleck said.
The director says the official announcement will be made soon that the center is officially open for use.
To book an event, you can click here.
“Community is probably one of the biggest things we want to work on," Fleck said.
