Former youth mentor convicted of child molesting

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Prosecutor says former youth mentor, Nathan C. Albrecht, 28, of Ferdinand, was convicted of two counts of child molesting after a two-day trial.
Officials say the investigation began in August 2019.
They say the victim’s mother reported her child was involved in a group called “Mentors for Youth,” and Albrecht had been the victim’s mentor.
“I want to thank my team at the Prosecutor’s office and the excellent work of the Ferdinand Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Detective John Anderson, as well as the Forensic interviewers at the Child Advocacy Center for bringing this to trial and securing a conviction for the victim and the victim’s family. The victim should also be commended for bravery in coming forward,” said Prosecutor Anthony Quinn.
The trial was the first in Dubois County since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say the jury deliberated for 2.5 hours.
Sentencing is set for October 1.
“I hope the swift outcome in this case will encourage other victims to come forward with the confidence that we will actively pursue justice and aggressively prosecute heinous crimes like these. We will always work tirelessly to protect vulnerable youth in our community,” said Quinn.
