Former Evansville Mayor speaks at Rotary Club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Evansville Mayor and now Democratic candidate for Indiana Attorney General Jonathan Weinzapfel was in Evansville.
He spoke at the Evansville Rotary Club meeting at Tropicana Tuesday afternoon. Weinzapfel says he wants to bring integrity back to the office of the attorney general.
He also spoke on wanting to protect health care for Hoosiers, protecting their rights to vote, and accomplishing those goals in a bipartisan way.
Weinzapfel says he wants to see changes in criminal justice reform.
“It’s important that we take a look at decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana, that we look to approve cannabis for medicinal purposes," said Weinzapfel. "I would also like to see that we’re devoting more resources through an opioid settlement agreement with manufacturers and distributors, devoting more resources to drug addiction counseling and treatment. I think that goes a long way to helping with our incarceration rates.”
Weinzapfel faces Todd Rokita for attorney general in November’s election.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.