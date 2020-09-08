EVSC increases football fan attendence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is happening to attendance at Evansville high school football games this fall.
EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen confirms to 14 News the school corporation has received the green light from the Vanderburgh County Health Department to welcome up to 750 fans at each football game this year.
That’s 500 fans for the home team and 250 for visitors. That policy goes into effect this Friday night.
We’re also told that same limit is being adopted by Evansville Memorial and Mater Dei.
