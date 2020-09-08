Daviess Co. election officials on the search for polling places

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Board of Elections has its sights set on being ready for the November 3rd election. County officials are on the hunt for locations willing to host voters
Election day will soon be here and with that comes a lot of behind the scenes leg work.
“September 30 we have to have our plan turned in to the State Board of Elections," said Daviess County Clerk, Leslie McCarty.
The County Clerk says polling locations aren’t so easy to come by this year.
“Worst case scenario we don’t have as many polling locations as we would have hoped," said McCarty.
Schools commonly used for polling places in previous elections are out of the question this year.
“Of course schools are in session, they’re active and that creates more work for their staff to do another deep clean," said McCarty.
That leaves other large venues throughout the county. But McCarty says some are apprehensive to lend their space.
“Because of the coronavirus, there’s still that risk," McCarty.
So far the clerk says they have three polling places secured - the Sports Center, Yellow Creek Baptist Church and Bellevue Baptist Church.
“That has a separate entrance and exit and would be big enough for us to be six feet apart. So all the voting booths, all the check-in centers, machines where you scan the ballots," said McCarty.
Bellevue Baptist Church officials say they’re happy to lend a hand on election day.
“Everybody wants to be able to serve the community, and this gives us the opportunity to do that in a real tangible way in an election year," said Senior Pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, Dr. Greg Faulls.
Until their September 30 deadline, the clerk says they’ll be on the hunt for more polling places.
“It’s just like the primary. It’s just a list of things that we have to account for. It’s caused quite a workload,” said McCarty.
Election officials say you have until October 5 to register to vote. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 9. and early voting will begin October 13, wrapping up November 2 ahead of the election.
