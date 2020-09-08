AstraZeneca puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after patient had ‘serious’ side effect

By 14 News Staff | September 8, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 6:18 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AstraZeneca has put a hold on its coronavirus vaccine trials as it investigates a patient who had a serious side effect.

Those trials were being done at Oxford University.

In a statement, the company said the incident is under investigation, and they remain committed to the safety of those involved in the trials.

No word yet on if that vaccine - should it reach mass production - would have a place at the company’s local facility.

