AstraZeneca puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after patient had ‘serious’ side effect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AstraZeneca has put a hold on its coronavirus vaccine trials as it investigates a patient who had a serious side effect.
Those trials were being done at Oxford University.
In a statement, the company said the incident is under investigation, and they remain committed to the safety of those involved in the trials.
No word yet on if that vaccine - should it reach mass production - would have a place at the company’s local facility.
