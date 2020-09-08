Arc Industries to remain open due to community collaboration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Arc of Evansville announced Tuesday that Arc Industries, a distribution facility that offers employment to people with disabilities, will remain open with the help of the community.
Back in July, the state of Indiana announced budget cuts that eliminated funding for community-based sheltered work, which meant that Arc Industries would have to close, and those they served would no longer have employment.
Arc officials say that clients, families, staff and the community were notified of the imminent closure.
However, they say in the last couple of weeks, local businesses who wanted Arc Industries to stay open starting considering ways to help.
According to Arc officials, due to a community collaboration, the facility will be able to remain open.
