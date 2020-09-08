African American Coalition of Hopkins Co. discussing gun violence

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday night, the African American Coalition of Hopkins County is holding its annual meeting with local leaders.
The purpose is to address recent issues in the community.
The main topic is gun violence. At least three shootings have happened recently.
Less than a month ago, a mother was shot and killed at an Earlington gas station.
Plus late last month five people, including a teen, were shot at a Madisonville block party.
There’s also been a recent report of a home getting shot at.
“It’s frustrating and very heartbreaking as well,” said Bill McReynolds, President of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County. "The question is, could it have been prevented? We may never know the answer to that question but there’s always the possibility that it could have awaken someone to do the right thing.
