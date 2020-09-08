Absentee ballot applications cause confusion to both parties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says much confusion is being caused by both the local Republican and Democratic parties.
In a release sent Tuesday, Hayden says both parties are mailing out absentee ballot applications without them being requested.
Hayden stresses those ballots are not from the Election Office. They’ll only send you one if you ask.
To be clear, Hayden says these applications can still be used, but if a vote has already submitted an application to the Election Office, they don’t need to submit a new one.
And regardless of where the absentee ballot comes from, it must be submitted to the election office by 11:59 p.m. on October 22.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.