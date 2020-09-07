Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 3.
- Blake Mann - Jasper QB
- 147 rushing yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Interception on defense
- Chase Taylor - Southridge QB
- 147 passing yards
- 216 rushing yards
- 7 touchdowns
- Tell City Defense
- Held Forest Park to 54 yards of total offense
- Posted third straight shutout
- Only team in Indiana that hasn’t allowed a point all season
- Capoleton Presswood - North RB
- 12 carries
- 136 yards
- 3 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
