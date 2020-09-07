Posey Co. Health Officer tests positive for COVID-19

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Health Officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Kyle Rapp took to social media to let the public know about the test result.
He says no patients that saw him last week are considered a close contact. The doctor says he never saw any patients after symptoms began. The same goes for his office staff.
Dr. Rapp says all close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine.
The doctor says he went public in an effort to offer transparency about COVID-19.
