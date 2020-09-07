Police: Man escapes in handcuffs and hides

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of escaping his arrest and hiding in a car with handcuffs still on.
Police say they were called early Sunday morning to Old Bridge Court because of a family dispute.
Officers say 24-year-old Skyler Wright was pointed out as the suspect by several people, so he was placed in handcuffs while they investigated.
They say he took off running and ignored commands to stop.
Police say he was later found hiding in a car and taken into custody again.
Witnesses say Wright had forced his way into an apartment and battered a victim.
He was arrested on several charges including battery, burglary, resisting law enforcement, and escape.
