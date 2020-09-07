Police: Driver passes out, keeps driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is accused of passing out at least twice, while driving in Evansville.
50-year-old Laura Watson is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police say it happened Sunday night near Wabash and Indiana Street.
They say a witness told them a driver was passed out in a car, and the car was still moving.
The witness says the driver woke up, and then continued driving.
When officers arrived, they say the Watson was once again passed out.
They say they were able to get her to put the car in park, and as they got her out of the driver’s seat, a dusting can fell from her lap.
