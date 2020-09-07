Pocket City Girls Basketball League helps players’ exposure, prep for upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the hardwood, the Pocket City Basketball girls fall league is in full swing. The league is a joint effort, between Pocket City basketball and the Evansville Basketball Academy, and 13 total teams are signed up. There are loads of good talent on the court, as girls from all the city high schools, plus others around the Tri-State participate. It’s a great opportunity for these girls, since some of the other off-season AAU tournaments, were canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is beneficial,” Pocket City Basketball founder N.D. Kenrick said. “Now we’re not able to get all the college coaches down to Evansville, to Evansville Basketball Academy to watch them play, but we are having scouts out, and we are sending out a little bit of footage that we take, and we try to put out little tweets here and there, so hopefully they’re able to gain a little bit of exposure through this.”
Kendrick adds that their strict COVID-19 protocols are still in place, requiring everyone in attendance to wear a mask, and only one parent or sibling per player, can watch.
