Person drowns at Patoka Lake

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana DNR reports one person drowned and another was rescued on Patoka Lake in Crawford County Sunday.
They say two women were on a tube connected to a rental boat when they fell in the water and struggled to stay afloat.
A release says several people jumped off the boat to rescue them.
One of those men, 33 year old Travis Ray St. Martin, of Racine Wisconsin, disappeared under water.
Divers found his body Sunday night.
DNR says one of the woman was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital but has been released.
The Crawford County coroner’s office ruled the preliminary cause of death as accidental drowning.
No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be contributing factors.
