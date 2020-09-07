People at Wesselman Park enjoy Labor Day cookouts, weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several families are enjoying the nice weather on Labor Day.
14 News saw several families out at Wesselman Park. Some were having picnics while others were out enjoying the weather with a walk.
Everyone we talked to says despite everything going on, they’re just excited to get out and enjoy some personal time.
We caught up with employees at the Golden Corral who were having a company picnic.
”The good food, just the fellowship with our friends,” said Debbie Gentry. “We are going to have a blast today. We have 820 water balloons blown up.”
“We don’t typically take the days off, we work 364 days a year, so its a good to spend time with our friends and family,” said Shannon Brown.
We also saw some playing basketball and volleyball. People we spoke with also say they’re just glad to feel some sort of normalcy during this time
