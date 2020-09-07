New mural finished in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re driving through downtown Mount Vernon, you may see a new selfie mural.
Artists Michael and Amanda Smith finished the project Monday afternoon and have been working on the mural for almost a month now.
The painting highlights different aspects of Mount Vernon and Posey County and features the Mount Vernon riverfront, the high school, the courthouse, and even locally based businesses.
“This is an interactive mural,” said Michael Smith. “People can be a part of it. But there’s so many depictions of a city that can be put into it. It doesn’t have to be historic. It can be fun. But it beautifies an area. So every one that we get to do is more beauty in the area.
The project was spearheaded by the Posey County Economic Development Project and a group of Mount Vernon High School Students - who funded the mural for their senior project.
