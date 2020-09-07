New app helps Tri-State non-profits during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new app called CommonCents Donations could help keep Tri-State non-profits in business during this pandemic.
Alyssa and Shane Brooks are the creators behind the app.
”We don’t want these non-profits to close their doors,” said the Brooks.
During the pandemic, the Brooks say many non-profits have struggled with funding, but this app could change that.
“Most people are dependent on non-profits right now. Because kids that are used to getting meals at school might not be getting those meals at school, so like Dream Center is a wonderful place that really needs donations,” said the Brooks.
The Brooks live in Boonville, have two kids, and both work at Toyota. Their inspiration to create the app happened when they were at a boot drive and then in church and didn’t have any cash on them to donate, so they decided to build an app where you can donate instantly.
”CommonCents is free, all non-profit and religious organizations are automatically in it. So there’s no sign up necessary, once your donors find out about it, you can just donate,” said the Brooks.
You can find the app in the App Store. There are already over one million organizations on the app. If your organization isn’t in the app, the Brooks says you can request a charity inside the app to sign up.
”Our projections say that for every hundred users, that’s between 50 and 60 thousand dollars a year for non-profits. That will go straight towards the non-profit,” said the Brooks.
The Brooks are working on an app for android users, for now, only Apple users can utilize the app.
