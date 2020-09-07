Henderson Co. High School announces sports policy

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Ahead of its first football game of the season, we’re learning masks, temperature checks and social distancing are all part of the Henderson County High School fall sports attendance plan. But there are more changes - some of them vary by sport.
Any venue, inside or out, you will be required to wear a mask. You can only take it off to eat or drink. Refusal may lead to removal from the property.
Expect temperature checks along with COVID-19 screening questions before being allowed in. If your temperature is above 100.4 - you will be turned away.
Once inside - families may sit together but you should keep six feet of space from other families.
All spectators must also have a ticket. For football - attendance will be capped at 800; 300 for the home team, 140 for visitors and the rest for the general public. Soccer capacity is limited to 180.
For spectators, there will be two tickets for each player and coach.
No tailgating will be allowed.
Football gates will open an hour before the game. For all other sports, it will be a half-hour.
Anyone who is considered “high risk” by CDC guidelines is encouraged to stay home.
