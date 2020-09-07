KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus update on Labor Day.
“I hope everyone is enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend and doing it as safely as possible,” the Governor said. “On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great – their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere. This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic. We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times. I hope you’ll join me on this Labor Day in thanking all of the essential workers who are sacrificing for the common good. Remember, the best way to show people you care about them is to mask up, keep social distance, keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer and follow the other guidelines to keep us safe.”
Gov. Beshear reports 291 new COVID-19 cases in that state, bringing the total to 53,064 cases. According to Gov. Beshear, 52 of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, seven of which were ages five and under. The youngest was just one month old.
He says there are no new deaths.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the federal Labor Day holiday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,060 cases, 13 deaths, 922 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 672 cases, 11 deaths, 641 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 425 cases, 9 death, 377 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 504 cases, 4 deaths, 402 recovered
- Webster Co. - 130 cases, 2 death, 100 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 53 recovered
- Union Co. - 157 cases, 1 death, 85 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 52 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 6 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 5 active staff cases
- Daviess Co. Schools - 2 active staff cases
- Webster County Schools - 1 active staff case
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active student cases
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 1 active staff case
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.