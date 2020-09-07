Gov. Beshear reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

“I hope everyone is enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend and doing it as safely as possible,” the Governor said. “On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great – their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere. This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic. We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times. I hope you’ll join me on this Labor Day in thanking all of the essential workers who are sacrificing for the common good. Remember, the best way to show people you care about them is to mask up, keep social distance, keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer and follow the other guidelines to keep us safe.”