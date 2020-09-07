Gibson Southern High School to go virtual rest of this week

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern High School has pressed pause on in-person classes.
Students will be going virtual through at least the end of this week.
In a message sent to staff and students, the school points to a discussion with the Gibson County Health Department and another positive case at the school as the reason for the change.
The school says it will continue to contact trace Tuesday morning.
Students will be able to pick up anything they need from the school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday.
We’re told all extracurricular activities - including sports - will still take place.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.