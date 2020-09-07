Atlantis Swim Club closes for the year, hopes for a better season next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses and people everywhere including Atlantis Swim Club in Owensboro.
It was a tough year for the swim club. The owners tell us it was a close call for their business had it not been for small business loans and their members.
“Well thank God for our yearly pass holders, without them we wouldn’t have been able to open up this year,” said owner of Atlantis Swim Club, Tony Jones.
Atlantis Swim Club, a summer getaway for Owensboro families, had a rough start to the 2020 swim season.
“We had a late start. We didn’t get to open up until June 28. So we were part of the third phase of COVID-19 openings,” said Jones.
Owners Tony and Karen Jones say had it not been for the 500 plus season pass holders and small business loans, they wouldn’t have been able to open this year.
“Well running a swim park is pretty expensive. But you know, we’ve always had great memberships and everything and the people we employ to get the place ready every year we went ahead and did as if,” said Jones.
Members say the season started slow.
“I mean they’ve been steady, but it’s not the business they usually do,” said Atlantis Swim Club member, Jessica Clark.
But as the summer went on, they say things picked up.
“But now it’s really picked up and even here too, end of the season, it’s busy here today,” said Clark.
Clark, who’s been a member since she was a child, says she thinks people are more comfortable getting out now.
“I think people are just kind of adjusting to a new normal, and they’re more comfortable with it, and it’s not as scary to some people,” said Clark.
The member says she and her family will be back next year.
“We get a lot of time together because of Karen and Tony so we’re grateful for Atlantis, we’ll be back for sure,” said Clark.
As the season is winding down, the owners say they’re hoping for a better year next swim season.
“Karen and I are expecting a great crowd next year,” said Tony Jones.
“This is my dream, always been my dream. It’s not like a job it’s like coming to the pool every day. I love it, I love it,” said Karen Jones.
The owners say Labor Day is the last day they’ll be open to the public. They say they’ll be open through next weekend for members only.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.