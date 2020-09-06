Whitney Austin continues fight against gun violence two years after surviving mass shooting

“Guns are such a divisive topic and in order to pull everyone together, which is absolutely the focus of Whitney Strong, both political parties, gun owners, non-gun owners, it’s going to take someone with a serious story, and I believe that’s me,” Austin said. “I cannot give up because it is tough, tough work, and there will be many people that give up, but not the girl who got shot 12 times. I will never forget and I will never give up.”