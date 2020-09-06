Robbery investigation ongoing in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch says officials in Posey County are investigating a robbery.
Sgt. Nilssen with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Boehne Camp and Lloyd Expressway because of a domestic abuse incident, but the original incident happened in Posey County.
He said the victim involved was dropped off near the county line and walked before calling 911 and getting connected to Vanderburgh County Dispatch.
Sgt. Nilssen says the victim was transported to the county line so she could go to Posey County for treatment. He says the Mount Vernon Police Department is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.