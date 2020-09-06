Princeton holding downsized Labor Day parade on Mon.

Princeton holding downsized Labor Day parade on Mon.
The 134th Labor Day Association Parade that was supposed to be held in Princeton this year has been downsized.
By Keaton Eberly | September 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:22 PM

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The 134th Labor Day Association Parade that was supposed to be held in Princeton this year has been downsized.

Officials say the typical four-day event will now just be held on September 7.

This smaller parade will include a float and one vehicle for each dues-paying member of the association, escorted by the Princeton Police and Fire Departments.

Officials are asking all other people to not participate this year for fear of spreading COVID-19 to the community.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.