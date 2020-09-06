Princeton holding downsized Labor Day parade on Mon.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The 134th Labor Day Association Parade that was supposed to be held in Princeton this year has been downsized.
Officials say the typical four-day event will now just be held on September 7.
This smaller parade will include a float and one vehicle for each dues-paying member of the association, escorted by the Princeton Police and Fire Departments.
Officials are asking all other people to not participate this year for fear of spreading COVID-19 to the community.
