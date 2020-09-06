32 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 2

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | September 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 10:59 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released its Sunday coronavirus update.

Health officials are reporting 851 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 99,804 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,140 deaths.

The coronavirus map shows 32 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 in Warrick County, three in Dubois, Posey and Spencer Counties, one in Perry and Gibson Counties.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 2,753 cases, 23 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 873 cases, 17 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 852 cases, 31 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 198 cases, 14 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 231 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 343 cases, 4 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 172 cases, 3 death
  • Pike Co. - 113 cases, 1 death

